Naira appreciates at I&E window

The naira on Thursday gained against the dollar as it exchanged at N736.62 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The local currency appreciated by 4.53 per cent compared to the N771.59 it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N774.74 to the dollar on Thursday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N736.62.

The naira sold for as low as 700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 66.43 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Thursday.