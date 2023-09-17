My butt enlargement is natural – Sarah Martins

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has been in the news in recent times for all sorts of reasons but each time she has not failed to catch attention or leave something for her fans to savour. In a WhatsApp with Potpourri, the curvaceous actress affirmed that her bulbous bum is real, following a Status post she made stating that “ Baby girl steadily creating content .. I enjoy my butt enlargement powder just like this”

The post prompted Potpourri to ask if her bum is real or fake.

She explained: “The only butt that is not natural is the one that goes under the knife”

And when she was reminded she is using a product to aument and enlarge her bum, she explained further.

“Using butt enhancement is simply naturally enhancing your butt, it becomes fake when you go under the knife, simple. Body enhancement products are 100% natural and don’t pose any form of threat or danger to anyone using it, especially those made with natural materials.

“Using enhancements is different from going under the knife. Surgery will contour you, remove excess fats and put back the fats in the right places but there are risks and chances of survival is 50/50 while enhancement products put fat in the right places and it’s left for you to waist train to maintain a small waist, eat healthy to avoid getting out of shape and work out to keep fit and tone up your body. Surgery is good but using natural products to achieve the same result is better.”