MTV VMAs: Selena Gomez sends love to Nigeria as Rema wins Best Afrobeats award

Rema’s second in ‘Calm Down’ song, Selena Gomez has sent her love to Nigeria immediately Rema was declared winner of Best Afrobeats award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Rema made history when he defeated those nominated alongside with him.

The likes of Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty,’ Davido feat Musa Key’s ‘Unavailable,’ Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Libianca’s ‘People,’ Wizkid feat Ayrra Starr’s ‘2 Sugar,’ and Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana, made list but were defeated by Rema.

However, expressing how happiness moments after receiving the award, Selena Gomez appreciated Rema for giving her the opportunity to collaborate with him. She also appreciated Nigerians and sent her love to the country.

Her words: “Thank you so much for believing in me, choosing me to be part of an incredible song that broke records.

“I thank all of you for listening and streaming. I’m sending all my love to Nigeria, thank you.”

Recall that before their VMAs win, Rema had this to say about working on the song: “Calm Down’ is about the events that led me to finding love at the time,” Rema told Pitchfork about the song. “It started at a party where I saw a girl who stood out from other girls, so I felt like shooting my shot. We spoke and danced…but her friends didn’t let me get any closer, which killed the vibe, but afterward when they weren’t there, we stayed in touch and hit it off.”