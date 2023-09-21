Montella takes over as Turkey coach

Montella

Vincenzo Montella was appointed coach of the Turkey national team on Thursday, the country’s football federation announced, the day after German Stefan Kuntz was sacked.

“Welcome Vincenzo Montella!” wrote the federation on social media.

His mission will be to qualify Turkey for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Kuntz, who took over in September 2021, was relieved of his duties on Wednesday after a 4-2 friendly defeat to Japan and a 1-1 home draw against Armenia that left Turkey second on goal difference behind Croatia in Euro qualifying Group D.

Turkey face Croatia on October 12.

Montella, who is 49, played as a winger, spending the bulk of his career at Roma, where he won Serie A in 2001, and Sampdoria.

He played 20 times for Italy, appearing in the Euro 2000 final.

As a coach he led Sevilla and Fiorentina to national cup finals and has also managed Roma, AC Milan and Sampdoria.

He took over Turkish club side Adana Demirspor in September 2021, leading them to fourth place last season, their highest ever finish in the Turkish Super Lig, before leaving the club in June.