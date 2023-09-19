Mohbad’s spirit is strong, I can’t sleep – Davido

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has revealed that the spirit of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is strong as he has been unable to sleep well since his death.

Davido revealed this in a post on his Instagram Reels on Tuesday morning.

He wrote: “Mohbad ur spirit strong ooo..sleep come hard me.”

Davido also shared a flyer of a candlelight procession in Mohbad’s honour billed for Thursday, giving it a caption that indicates he is flying down to Nigeria for the event.

The procession will begin at Lekki Phase 1 gate and end with a tribute concert at Muri Okunola Park.

Mohbad died last Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, with his death attracting concerns and generating buzz on social media since last week.