Mohbad’s body may be exhumed for autopsy – Police

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), says the body of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, may be exhumed for autopsy if the need arises.

There have been controversies surrounding the death of the 27-year-old singer, with allegations of a threat to life while Mohbad was alive.

Hundeyin, in an Instagram live session with media personality Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze on Thursday, said the police will carry out investigations into the cause of the death of the late singer.

His words: The Force PRO issued a statement this evening (Thursday) saying that an investigation would commence, and that is what we are going to do.

“If need be, the body would be exhumed. It’s not too late. The body can be exhumed. An autopsy can be performed, and the [Force PRO’s] statement also states that people should bring whatever information they have to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

“That is because we don’t want to do hierarchy anymore. Take it to Force headquarters or bring it to Lagos State Command; it doesn’t matter. We are going to harmonise it within ourselves and ensure that justice is done.”