MohBad: You’re taking huge risk without employing lawyers, Effiong advises artistes

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has urged upcoming entertainers to employ the services of lawyers for their personal and career success.

Effiong stated that people in entertainment or any related business that do not have a lawyer were taking a huge risk that may cost them irreparable loss.

He stated this in a post on his verified social media platform X, on Thursday.

The lawyer made this known days after Nigerian singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad died.

Mohbad has been laid to rest in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Apart from the controversy as per the cause of his death, videos have emerged of distant relatives of the deceased trying to seize the late singer’s properties from his wife, Omowunmi.

“As an upcoming artist, you should have and retain a lawyer as an integral part of your career,” Effiong said.

“If you’re into entertainment or any business for that matter, and you do not have a lawyer, you’re taking a huge risk that may cost you irreparable loss.

“This advice has saved lives.”