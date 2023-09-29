Mohbad: We’ll ensure justice won’t be aborted – Falana

Mrs. Funmi Falana, wife of Mr Femi Falana (SAN), on Friday expressed confidence that justice would be served in the death of a young musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a Mohbad).



Falana is a Partner at the Falana Falana Chambers, which is a concerned party in the death of the musician.



She is also counsel to the family of Aloba.



She gave the assurance at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, the venue of a coroner’s inquest into the musician’s death.



The musician died on Sept. 12 and was buried the following day. He was 27 years.



His death has been generating controversies, prompting the Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.



A preliminary meeting on the inquest took place on Friday at the court’s premises.



Mrs Falana told journalists that the meeting was to discuss the modalities for the inquest including witnesses to bring before the court.



“I am sure you all know that the essence of the coroner’s inquest is to inquire into the cause of the death.

“By God’s grace, we want to assure the public that justice will definitely be served,” she said.



She said that by Oct. 13, witnesses would be testifying before the court, urging members of the public to be calm.

“We want to assure the public that justice will not be aborted.



“We are here to get to the root cause of the death of the young man, to serve as a deterrent,” she said.



Recall that the controversy being generated by the musician’s death also made the police command in Lagos State set up a 19-man special team to investigate the incident.



NAN also reports that the police have exhumed the body of the late singer for investigation.