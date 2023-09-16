Mohbad: We don’t know Samson Erinfolami Balogun — Elegushi family

Mohbad

Following the uproar over the death of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, the Elegushi Royal Family, on Friday, denied any ties with an alleged cult leader, Samson Erinfolami Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, urging security agencies to probe the cause of the singer’s death.

The Elegushi Royal Family, in a statement by its media consultant, Lead Partner of Lambert and Curtis, Deyemi Saka, also called for investigation into the death of Mohbad.

The family refuted claims that the said Balogun is not a member of the royal family noting that taking pictures with is not a proof of a “special” relationship.

The statement reads: “We are the media consultant to the Elegushi Royal Family and we will like to respond to a widely syndicated falsehood and misinformation about HRM. Kabiyesi Alayeluwa Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi ( Kushenla lll)

“First of all, as a custodian of Yoruba tradition and culture, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi is a firm believer in the sacredness of human life and how heart wrenching is it for any parent to lose and bury a child. This is why the heartfelt and sincere sympathy of HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi and the entire Royal Family go to the parents, siblings, friends and other well wishers of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

“Secondly, we will also like to inform the general public that a Samson Erinfolami Balogun is not known to the Palace of Elegushi and the entire Royal Family and is also not a member of the family.

“Thirdly, as a public figure and a father to all and in particular everyone in His Royal Magesty’s Kingdom and domain, taking pictures with Kabiyesi is not a proof of a “special” relationship, it is a testament of the open door policy and new approach to traditional leadership which is not peculiar to Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, any interpretation beyond this is a misrepresentation of fact.

“We, therefore, urge the general public to discountenance insinuations and innuendos aimed with the malicious posts being circulated on using His Royal Majesty’s might to prevent the law from taking its course as hoax of blackmail.

“Lastly, Oba Elegushi calls for prompt investigation into the said incident and a probe into the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba in a bid to establish remote cause of his untimely death.

“Once again, we pray to almighty God to grant the Alobas the immense strength to bear this painful loss.”