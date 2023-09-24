Mohbad: Mum asked me not to return to Nigeria yet – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has revealed that his mother told him not to return to Nigeria yet following the death of his close friend and fellow artist, Promise IleriOluwa Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad.

Bella Shmurda disclosed this during a candlelight procession in honour of late Mohbad in Canada on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Recall Mohbad, a former Malian Records signee, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

His death has sent shockwaves into the Nigerian music industry with fans and celebrities calling for investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“This person is my brother, he’s my guy, he’s my best friend. It’s so sad that when I left Nigeria, like two or three days after, I got a call that Mohbad was dead, it was so funny.

“Even my mum had to call me, ‘Bella don’t come home yet, stay put there’. I understand what she’s saying. RIP Mohbad, God bless you wherever you are, even in your grave. I don’t know what to say, just thank you everybody for coming and #JusticeForMohbad,” Bella Shmurda told the gathering.

