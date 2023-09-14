MohBad: How celebs can safeguard loved ones, properties from greedy families – Olajengbesi

By Biodun Busari

Human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has advised music artistes and other celebrities in the entertainment industry to employ legal practitioners, financial advisors, and estate managers to help them protect their properties from predators who might want to victimise their spouses and children after their demise.

The legal practitioner said that aside from hiring a lawyer to write the will safeguarding their financial holdings, properties, and intellectual property rights, the celebrities also need to appoint a trusted individual as the executor, to ensure the spouses and children have the appropriate share of their rights.

Olajengbesi made these known in an interaction with Vanguard on Thursday, following the drama unfolding at the death of Nigerian music sensation, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad.

MohBad died on Tuesday and was buried the following day, with the death throwing his relatives into a feud over owning and distributing the estate of the deceased, according to several videos on social media.

Olajengbesi said, “The recent untimely passing of Nigerian musician Mohbad has once again highlighted the importance of celebrities taking proactive steps to safeguard their inheritance and protect their loved ones from nosy and contentious family members.

“A video in wide circulation around social media allegedly shows a group of men at the gravesite of the deceased artiste ruminating on plans to sideline his wife, and consequently his young son, from the inheritances left behind by him.

“As sad as that may be, it is the reality of human existence that makes careful planning of one’s estate (monies and properties) very important and non-negotiable.”

“As a precaution to those celebrities who continue to draw breath but are nonchalant about such matters, I’d like to briefly explore the legal and socio-economic considerations that can help them secure their legacies and ensure their wives and children are shielded from potential disputes and financial challenges after their demise.

“Right away, a fundamental step any celebrity must take in the industry is to retain the service of a lawyer. Beyond contract drafting and proofreading, any celebrity worth his salt ought to have created a legally valid will to safeguard his estate in life as much as in death for the benefit of his family.

“In this document, they can clearly articulate their wishes regarding the distribution of assets, including financial holdings, properties, and intellectual property rights. Importantly, the will should specify the beneficiaries, particularly spouses and children, and outline how assets are to be divided among them.

“Within the will, it is advisable to appoint a trusted individual as the executor. This person will be responsible for executing the instructions outlined in the will and managing the fair distribution of assets. The chosen executor should have the ability to ensure the celebrity’s wishes are carried out without bias.”

Vanguard reported how an elderly man, at MohBad’s gravesite, said his wife should not be trusted as he talked to the sympathisers, as well as his sister-in-law allegedly claimed that the deceased’s father fought his mother-in-law over a piece of land.

Speaking on the two videos and reactions of Nigerians, the lawyer said, “Trusts can also be an invaluable tool for protecting assets and controlling their distribution over time. This is especially relevant when considering the welfare of minor children or beneficiaries who may not be equipped to handle large sums of money immediately. Trusts provide a structured way to provide for loved ones while minimizing the risk of misuse or disputes.”

He advised that, “Life is dynamic, and circumstances change. Celebrities should periodically review and update their wills, particularly after significant life events like marriages, divorces, or the birth of additional children. Keeping the document current ensures that it accurately reflects their wishes.

“To navigate the intricacies of Nigerian inheritance laws and ensure compliance with legal requirements, it’s imperative to consult with a qualified attorney specialising in estate planning. Legal experts can offer personalized guidance and help celebrities avoid potential tax implications.

“Celebrities should also prioritise financial education within their immediate family. This includes discussing the inheritance plan openly and honestly as educating family members about financial matters can prevent misunderstandings and disputes in the future.

“Open and transparent communication is indeed essential. Celebrities should engage in candid conversations with their family members about their inheritance plan, explaining their rationale and addressing concerns. Managing expectations can go a long way in maintaining family harmony. I however concede how novel and controversial such revelations can be in one’s lifetime given our proclivities as Nigerians, but it remains a valid way to manage expectations within the family.

“To further protect personal and financial information from nosy individuals, celebrities must consider involving a trusted financial advisor who can help manage assets discreetly and confidentially.

“Celebrities may also consider enlisting the services of financial advisors and estate planners to help manage and protect their assets during their lifetime and beyond. These professionals can offer invaluable guidance and ensure that assets are handled efficiently.

“By creating a well-drafted will, seeking legal advice, and implementing measures to facilitate a smooth transition of assets, our celebrities can leave a lasting impact and provide for their families even after they are gone.”

Finally, Olajengbesi sent condolences to the deceased’s family and implored MohBad’s wife to seek legal advice that would shield her and the son from the cupidity of the family members.

“My condolence and sympathy go to the wife and son of Mohbad who from certain indication, though as yet proven, passed on intestate. It is my huge and well-intentioned advice to the surviving wife and son to immediately seek legal advice and take proactive steps to protect their claims and inheritances from the avarice of extended family members,” Olajengbesi added.