Mohbad: Ex-Lagos police spokesperson shares encounter with Naira Marley

A former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, has recounted how she was heavily criticised after she spoke out against Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, in light of the circumstances surrounding singer Mohbad’s death.

Badmus had in 2019 on her page condemned Naira Marley’s lifestyle and his post concerning women’s bodies.

Marley once tweeted that a lady having a big butt was better than having a Master’s degree.

Following the controversy around the death of Marley’s former label signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba widely known as Mohbad, Badmus has expressed her dissatisfaction with individuals constantly mentioning her on social media, emphasising that the appropriate authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the case.

The ex-Lagos PPRO wrote on her instagram page, “So much tags on me, I plead I’m [sic] left out of tagging, relevant authorities are on this matter. When I singlehandedly spoke up against this character and imminent danger it portrays, I was bashed both inside and out, a danger not curtailed will become ‘hydraheaded’, my heart is with the departed and everything that represents him.”

Badmus had in 2019 responded to Marley in a post. She said, “So, is having a big body part now considered superior to having educational or vocational qualifications? I still can’t get over this! We need to restore sanity to our system and stop tolerating public nuisances. It’s mediocrity for anyone to applaud an obviously delinquent and unproductive dead duck hiding under the guise of making music, obnoxious music for that matter.

“My advice to the younger ones: let no one confuse you that having a good body part is great, but having educational or vocational qualifications is more important! In fact, it’s non-negotiable! Your body part cannot give you sustainable existence, only good educational or vocational qualifications will. Be guided! #saynotoharddrugs #harddrugdestroys.”

In a retaliatory post, Marley said, “This Instagram police wants to have sex with me, but she is really ugly.”