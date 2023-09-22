Mohbad: Evil to ask grieving widow to submit son for DNA test – Mary Njoku

Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has kicked against the demand to have Mohbad’s wife undergo a DNA test on her son, Liam.

Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, died on 12 September, 2023 and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, Lagos.

On the heels of the singer’s death, speculations went widespread on social media over the paternity of his child.

Some Nigerians clamoured for a DNA test to be carried out on Liam amid the circumstances surrounding the late singer’s death.

Joining in on the discourse via her Instagram page, Mary Njoku slammed those advocating for such test, stating that a widow should rather be allowed to mourn her husband in peace.

She wrote, “Asking a mourning widow to submit her son for a DNA test is pure evil. Haba! She just lost a husband! Lost a father to her child! She lost her helper and protector of over 10 years! Let her mourn in peace!

‘’If you can’t support her, don’t add to her misery! Small money don enter now, we are asking for DNA test. Just because she isn’t rich.

‘’If her husband didn’t doubt the paternity of his child, who are we to think otherwise? Abeg make una no let the dead para for una o! Don’t frustrated his family!!!! Let’s focus on getting #justiceformohbad.”