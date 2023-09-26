Mohbad: ‘Calls for DNA on son insensitive, let family mourn’ – Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has slammed individuals calling for a DNA test to be conducted on the son of late singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Recall that some Netizens have mounted pressure on Omowunmi, the widow of the late singer, to ‘accept’ a DNA test to confirm the paternity of the son.

In a video on her Instagram page on Monday, Ojo stated that calls for DNA are distractions and insensitive.

Her words: “All these distractions of DNA test, you people should please allow Mohbad’s family to mourn. If Mohbad’s parents want a DNA test, they can request it. You and I don’t have the right to tell them to do a DNA test.

“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son. If the officers investigating his death feel there is a need to conduct a DNA test, they will. We need to be very sensitive.

“This is not a spiritual case; it’s a physical case and a serious one. All eyes are on this case. The police have requested two weeks to do their findings, and they are doing it. So we should be patient and wait.

“Why are you guys bullying the poor lady [Mohbad’s wife]? Leave her alone. Let the police do their job.”(sic)

