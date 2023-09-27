Mob lynches man in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A youth, identified as Fwimbe was on Tuesday night lynched for a yet to be ascertained reason along the Domkat Bali area of Jos.

Diverse reasons have been advanced for the barbaric act but the Plateau State Police Command which confirmed the incident is yet to disclose the cause as of the time this report was filed.

Information trending on social media said suspected commercial motorcycle riders lynched him at about 9pm because his identity was mistaken and someone was shouting “barawo” which means thief in the Hausa language.

The said information says, “A young man in his early thirties was lynched inside his car yesterday night around Domkat Bali, by men suspected to be motorcycle riders in the State capital. The man, named Fwimbe Gofwan was heading home when the sad incident happened. It was alleged that the young man had brushed a motorcycle rider in Jos around the Tudun Wada park which is close to Domkat Bali and this prompted the riders to give the deceased a chase.

When they eventually caught up with him, they perpetrated the evil act on the man.”

The development has caused tension in the area as security personnel are called upon to enforce the ban on commercial motorcycle riding in the State.

However, the Spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo said, “We know about it, and we are on it. I heard a vehicle had an accident or the man hit someone or something. I am waiting for the DPO to send the signal, he is the one investigating so that we have a concrete information to give. We are doing something about it, I don’t want to preempt the DPO, they are out working now concerning making of arrests.”