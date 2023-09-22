Missing Zamfara journalist, Hamisu, found dead

By Idris Salisu

Gusau —A missing Zamfara journalist, Hamisu Danjibga, has been found dead, according to the Nigeria Union Journalist, NUJ.

He was declared missing earlier in the week but later found dead, the union’s secretary, Ibrahim Gada, said in a statement.

The statement, read: “Zamfara State Council of NUJ regrets to announce the death of Hamisu Danjibga, a reporter with Voice of Nigeria, VON, whose body was found in a soakaway behind his house three days after missing.

“The discovery of his corpse was a result of an unpleasant odour perceived by Islamiya children in the evening of September 20, 2023, who drew the attention of their teachers.

“After breaking the sock away, the dead body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbours. His funeral rites have since been observed according to Islamic injunctions.

“The union extends its heartfelt condolence to the family, Voice of Nigeria, and the entire Zamfara State.

“The council while expressing deep concern over the nature of Danjibga’s demise, appealed to security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice,” the statement added.