Minister Momoh seeks royal support for Niger Delta devt

Abubakar Momoh

By Etop Ekanem

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has sought the support of His Royal Majesty, Edidem Sylvanus Okon, the paramount ruler of Uyo, in his endeavours to realise President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda for the region.

During his visit, the minister expressed his gratitude for the warm reception from the monarch, despite his busy schedule. He explained the purpose of his visit, emphasizing his commitment to inspect various projects and gain a deeper understanding of the current situation in the Niger Delta.

The minister stated; “Over the years, we’ve observed numerous challenges in the region, and government interventions have not yielded the desired results, hindering progress significantly.”

He elaborated on his primary objective during the visit: actively listening to the concerns of the people to identify critical areas for focused development. His dedication is firmly rooted in the ministry’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The minister acknowledged the cooperation received from traditional rulers in other states he had visited and expressed hope for a similar spirit of collaboration in Uyo. He anticipated that His Royal Majesty would assist in engaging with larger forums of traditional rulers to advocate for peace in the region, a crucial prerequisite for achieving desired development goals.

Regarding the East West road, the minister recognized that it no longer falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development but now belongs to the Ministry of Works. He conveyed his belief that if the project were still under the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, it might receive more attention.

He expressed hope that traditional rulers and governors of the region would join him in advocating for the project’s return to the ministry, stating, “With President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, the East West Road would finally receive the urgent attention it genuinely deserves.”

In response, His Majesty expressed gratitude for the minister’s safe journey and praised the Minister for recognizing the significance of seeking royal blessings. He also commended Governor Pastor Umo Eno as a responsive and attentive leader, akin to President Bola Tinubu. He prayed for the successful fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s mandate through dedicated individuals like Minister Abubakar Momoh.

In another development, the minister conducted visits to assess the progress of several key projects in the state, including inspections of the ongoing construction of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development’s office and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) office.

His primary objective was to gain insights into the project statuses, identify challenges, and determine if issues such as potential abandonment were linked to funding constraints.

The minister expressed concern about the ongoing construction of the NDDC office in Uyo, describing it as a wasteful project considering the pressing need for road infrastructure in the area. He questioned the allocation of funds to a project that appeared extravagant compared to the critical demand for improved road networks.

Furthermore, he inspected a road project in Ikot-Udoe community in Ikot-Ekpene local government area, awarded in 2019 and successfully completed last year. However, it was learned that the contractor had not yet received full payment.