Memory of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe lingers as AMAA unveils Nominees for 19th edition

By Ayo Onikoyi

Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has unveiled nominees for this year’s award which will be held on October 29, 2023 in Lagos. The announcement was made at a press conference in Lagos at Safron Hotel, Ikeja G.R.A Lagos by Steve Ayorinde, a member of the Jury.

Before the commencement of the briefing, one-minute silence was observed in honour of the late Founder of the Award, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe who passed on earlier in the year.

Out of the 26 categories announced and their nominees, three Nigerian films-‘Mami Wata’, ‘Anikulapo’, and ‘4-4-44’ led the nominations list.

C.J. Obasi’s ‘Mami Wata’, led the pack with 12 nominations. It was followed by Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ with 8 as well as Izu Ojukwu’s ‘4-4-44’ also with 8 nominations.

The ceremony for the 2023 AMAA, themed, ‘The Renaissance’ is scheduled to be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at The Balmoral Event Centre situated inside Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.