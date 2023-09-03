Meet 32-yr-old tech entrepreneur, Khalil Halilu appointed as new NASENI boss

President Bola Tinubu has appointed 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

This was made known on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale after terminating the tenure of Bashir Gwandu who held the position for just four months.

Here are some of the things to know about Halilu:

Khalil Halilu was born on the 29th October, 1990 in Kano City, Kano state.

He attended the Rainbow Primary School in Kano from 1996 to 2001.

Halilu had his Secondary School Education at St. Thomas Catholic School (2001-2003) which he completed at Prime College, in Kano (2006).

After graduating from high school, Khalil enrolled at the University of Hertfordshire, the United Kingdom, where obtained his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Business Administration in 2009, as well as his Master’s degree in International Business in 2010.

After graduating from the University, Halilu worked as an administrative clerk at Archimode & Associates before proceeding for his Youth service in Abuja where he lives till date.

As a business and tech expert and entrepreneur, he has also served as Chief Operating Officer at Scirrocco and held this position for a little over three consecutive years.

At the young age of only 23, Halilu already held positions in various companies as well as established an outstanding reputation for himself in the business sector.

He founded and co-founded the first eco-friendly tech hub in the whole of West-Africa dubbed, The CANs park, and ShapShap on-demand delivery app, OyaOya, the first on-demand commodity marketplace in the whole of Africa.

Also he involved in developing Zabe election monitoring system, Centre For Civic, Citizen’s Welfare And Community Development (CWCD Africa), Gongoni Company Limited and its sister company Scirrocco International Limited which he joined in 2010 as COO and remains on the board of directors till date.

Halilu over three years has held some quintessential positions which include:

Managing Director (MD) at Khash Strategic Services Ltd. In 2014.

KSH Construction & Design LTD in 2014

Creative Director/Business developer- Africa Infotech Consultancy–2015

Operations Manager at ZCET Global Meter Services Ltd. in 2017

In 2018, KSH, as he is fondly called, started the Center For Civic, Welfare and Community Development (CWCD Africa).

On the top of his managerial career, Halilu created the CANs park which exists in the heart of Abuja providing workspaces, technical and strategic consultation, and social innovation matchmaking to startups and Investors from all over Africa.

Halilu also founded ShapShap Logistics operating in Lagos and Abuja, Khalil is confident in proffering more localized tech solutions.

He has a wide range of interests, with golf and polo being two of his favourites. He is a member of the Abuja Polo Club, Nigerian Polo Association, Lagos Polo Club, and Kano Golf Club.