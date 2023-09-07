Medical vacation: Akeredolu returns to Nigeria, resumes soon

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has returned to the country from his three months medical vacation.

Akeredolu traveled to Germany for medical attention after falling sick.

Reliable government source told vanguard that he arrived his lbadan, Oyo state, residence yesterday ( Thursday).

Vanguard gathered that members of the state Executive Council and top party Chieftains have been directed to meet with him in his lbadan residence today – Friday.

Akeredolu is expected to receive briefing from members of his cabinet led by the acting governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Sources said that the governor would stay in lbadan for some weeks before resuming fully for work.

Recall that the governor, began his medical leave in June and it was extended following doctors advise and it was approved by the state House of Assembly.

A viral picture of the Governor inside the aeroplane he boarded has surfaced online.

The first lady Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu also on his Face book page, announced that they are homebound.

A top government source confirmed to vanguard that the governor has arrived the country and would meet with his EXCO members on Friday in lbadan.

According to the source” yes I can confirm to you that the Eagle has landed and his executive members are meeting with him on Friday at his residence in lbadan.

” The governor would received briefing from them led by his deputy ,Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa.

” He would be staying for some time in lbadan before resuming fully for work.

“The governor would write to the state House of Assembly before resuming from duties.

Meanwhile, Governor, Akeredolu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the verdict of Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld his victory in the February 25 Presidential Election.

Akeredolu also congratulated his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the victory.

He described the PEPT judgement as a revalidation of the people’s mandate and the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure, said that “This judgement has again deepened our nation’s jurisprudence and solidified our commitment to democratic values.

“As true democrats, we must embrace the tents of democracy which also encompass post election litigations.

“Our struggle for service must also fuel our reverence for democratic values.

“The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dispensed Justice. Now is the time to come together and build our nation.

Akeredolu said that “The renewed hope drive of President Tinubu is anchored on assurance of a paradigm shift.

“The result of the February 25 Presidential poll, upheld by the Tribunal, represents the will of majority of Nigerians who voted massively for the APC.

“Our Judiciary has again lived up to expectations. It has reaffirmed our belief that it remains the last hope of the masses.

“We must collectively commend the pivotal role our Judiciary has played in enriching our democracy and upholding justice.

“Notwithstanding our days in court, we urge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Peter Obi to sheath their swords and join hands with the President to develop the country.

“The Tribunal verdict should be accepted in good faith by all lovers of democracy. Our commitment to advancing the national project must be built on national interest which prioritises the good of the people above personal victory.

“Since our collective vision is shaped by our passion for a prosperous nation, let us, therefore, embrace the will of the people and support the President in delivering on his Renewed Hope agenda.”

Akeredolu called on Nigerians to also desist from divisive politics and comments, adding that election matters should not hurt the nation’s unity.

