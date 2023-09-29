Man arrested over 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur

Las Vegas police have reportedly arrested a man in connection with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur almost three decades ago.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was arrested early Friday morning, has long been known to investigators after admitting in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the September 1996 drive-by shooting.

The arrest comes two months after Las Vegas police raided his wife’s home July 17 in neighboring Henderson.

Documents said police were looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

Police reported collecting multiple computers, a cellphone and hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs” and a copy of Davis’ 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend.”

In the book, Davis said he broke his silence over Tupac’s killing in 2010 during a closed-door meeting with federal and local authorities. At the time, he was 46 and facing life in prison on drug charges when he agreed to speak with the authorities.

“They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out,” he wrote.

He has described himself as one of the last living witnesses to the shooting.

On the night of Sept. 7, 1996. Shakur was in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight in a convoy of about 10 cars. They were waiting at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them and gunfire erupted.

Shakur was shot multiple times and died a week later.