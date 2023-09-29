Lukman meets Akande, Oshiomhole, discuss way forward for APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The immediate-past National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman, has extracted commitment form the pioneer National Chairman of the party, Bisi Akande and another former National Chairman of the party, Senator Adams Oshiomhole on the need to return APC to its founding vision of progressivism.

Lukman, a former director general of Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday.

The APC chieftain had only days ago met with the incumbent national chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

On the occasion, Lukman had spoken extensively on his forthcoming book, ‘APC and Transition Politics’, which documents happenings in the party and proffers solutions to anti-democratic tendencies afflicting it.

He said; “I met two former National Chairmen of APC, Chief Bisi Akande and Adams Oshiomhole. First met Akande on September 18 and on Wednesday, September 28 met Oshiomhole.

“In both the two meetings, we discussed recent developments in APC, including initiative to produce the publication, APC and Transition Politics.

“Both the two leaders welcome the initiative and expressed concern about recent experiences which erode the democratic space within the party. In particular, both leaders acknowledged the leadership role of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in resisting attempt by some conservative leaders within the party to impose a consensus Presidential candidate for the 2023 elections. “