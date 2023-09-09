Linda Osifo redefines her world!

By Benjamin Njoku

If there’s any actress in Nollywood, who takes so much pleasure in the colour of her skin, that person is Linda Osifo. The dark-skin damsel has remained an epitome of beauty, exuding confidence, vibrancy and sensuality about her charming looks as well as her skin colour.

Linda, as she’s fondly called by her fans and colleagues, is unarguably a true work of art. Her disposition, sweetness and strength speak volumes of her inner mind. Since she relocated to Nigeria from Canada in 2013, to pursue her acting career, the self-acclaimed ‘melanin goddess’ has maintained her beautiful skin, even when she was almost forced to bleach it back in Canada. She didn’t despite being discriminated against not only as black woman but also, a dark-skinned black person.

Interestingly, Linda has an Instagram page full of no makeup photos that tell different stories of her life journey. Most of the photos she shares on IG with complimenting dresses accentuate her hourglass form to perfection.

The Edo State-born beauty, who’s always described as the ‘true African woman’ has not only been dropping jaws since she made acting debut, but also, she never fails to keep her audience on the edge of their seats whenever she grace the big screen with candour. Beyond acting, Linda is exploring new grounds, turning into a motivational speaker and touching lives with foundation.

Last Month, she was in Chicago, where she delivered a speech at the African Women in Leadership Organization summit hosted by Dr Elisha Attai. She was also in Toronto, as part of The Life Coach film. In all of these, the actress, whose smiles brightens the darkest of days, believes she’s not paying more attention to her potential.

In one of her Instagram posts, the dark-skin damsel wrote, “ My biggest goal this year was to stop playing with my own potential.”But whatever it is, Linda Osifo is true to herself, career and all she stands for in the movie industry.