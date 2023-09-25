Lagos govt condemns TUC, RTEAN planned protests

Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has described the planned protest by members of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, over last year’s suspension of the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, Lagos Chapter, as a breach of Law if carried out.

It described the planned protest as an attempt to arm-twist and intimidate the government, considering all the efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who made the remarks in a statement on Monday, stressed that “there is no need for the protest.”

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Government has noted the plan by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to protest the September, 2022, suspension of the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Lagos Chapter, in motor parks and garages in Lagos State due to violence and internal strife.

“A 35-man Ad-hoc Caretaker Committee was constituted by the State Government to manage the State’s Parks and Garages under the control of RTEAN pending resolution of the internal dispute and to stop immediately the violence in some parts of the State – in line with the recommendations of the 2004 White Paper on Transport Union Matters in the State.

“Now, the TUC has scheduled a protest for September 25 to force a return of RTEAN to the parks, following a verdict of the National Industrial Court (NIC).

“Meanwhile, the State Government has filed an appeal against this judgment and has a pending application for stay of execution of the said judgment.

“Therefore, the protest will be in breach of the Rule of Law, which expects both parties to maintain status quo, pending determination of the application for stay of execution and appeal.

“The planned protest is of no need and meant to arm-twist and intimidate the government, considering all the efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably.

“TUC/RTEAN should embrace dialogue. It is better and safer for our economic and social well-being.”