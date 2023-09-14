Labour Party chieftain beheaded in Abia

. We’ve no information yet – Police

By Steve Oko

A chieftain of the ruling Labour Party in Abia State, Maduka Zachary popularly known as ” Power Zac”, has been reportedly beheaded in his house.

The deceased was the Campaign Director of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state.

He was also the Campaign Director of the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Amobi Ogah.

The late Zachary was also the home branch Chairman of Uturu Union.

Reports said he was slaughtered in his Uturu country -home by his yet-to-be-identified assailants who reportedly took away his head.

Vanguard was informed that the victim was part of the local security team combating the rising insecurity in Uturu.

But when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abia State, Moureen Chinaka, said she had yet to be briefed about the incident.

She, however, promised to get back to our Correspondent after getting information about the sad development.

“I’m yet to be briefed. I have no information for now with regard to that. So, I will get back to you when I’m briefed”.

However, the Chairman of Labour Party in Abia State, Ceekay Igara, confirmed the incident to our Correspondent.

He said that he had spoken with the LP Local Government Chairman in the area who also confirmed it to him.

” I have spoken with the Chairman of our party in the LGA and he confirmed it. He said it might not be unconnected with insecurity because the man was strong in the fight against insecurity and cultism in that region.”

The incident, according to him, occured Tuesday night.

Insecurity has been a major challenge around Uturu) Okigwe/Umunneochi/Isiagu axis cutting across three states.

Bandits have made movement around the area a nightmare as kidnapping for ransom has also been on the increase even along the Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway way.