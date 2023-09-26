KongaTV to go live October

By Prince Osuagwu

As Nigerians are going through seasons of very high cost of living, including suffocating cost of fund to do business, a piece of exciting news has emerged that online market store, Konga is set to pioneer a 24-hour Buyers and Sellers TV, which is set to launch in the month of October to celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

Konga TV, an Internet Protocol TV (iPTV) channel will be Africa’s first buyers and sellers TV.

The development, is set to further revolutionize the online broadcasting and commerce space in Nigeria.

Reliable sources atKonga, confirmed that internal test-run has commenced and that within days, Konga TV will go live to the public.

According to a source who craved anonymity, the TV station shall create democracy in pricing of goods and services in Nigeria, no matter where you are located, but for genuine products only. She disclosed that both sellers and buyers in Nigeria lack true freedom because of lack of market intelligence.