Kogi 2023: Ibaji ‘ll bounce back to life — Ajaka Muri

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kogi State Wide Consultation of Team Muri/Sam turned into a carnival in Ibaji Local Government Area as a mammoth crowd trooped out to welcome the Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the forthcoming November 11 Kogi State Gubernatorial election, Hon. Murtala Yakub Ajaka Muri.

Hon. Isaiah Davis (ID) Ijele Director New Media Muri/Sam Campaign Council in a statement , stated that Hon. Ajaka who first met traditional rulers in the LGA to seek for royal blessings was overwhelmed by the show of love by the people.

While unveiling his developmental plans for the area, Muri lamented the Infrastructural decay and high rate of poverty ravaging the LGA as a result of the leadership deficit in the State.

He described Ibaji Local Government as one of the most blessed with natural resources. This he premised on the availability of fertile farm land, rivers, crude oil deposit and energetic men and women, capable of turning the misfortune of the area to fortune given the enabling environment to thrive and deploy the wealth of the LGA for great good.

The SDP candidate promised that when elected as Governor, he will empower thirty thousand (30,000) women with five hundred thousand (N500,000) each as part of his plans to reawaken economic activities in Kogi State.

He also vowed to construct the road linking Ibaji-to-Idah in order to ease transportation for enhanced agricultural and economic activities in the area.

He noted that the good people of Ibaji will not be left out since his commitment is to build a Kogi State that works for all. Alhaji Murtala Ajaka Muri pointed out that the 13% derivation for oil producing States from the Federal monthly allocation shall be judiciously deployed into making the LGA and indeed Kogi State a pride of all.

Speaking at the grand event in Ibaji, the Chairman of the MURI/SAM Campaign Council, Col. S. Babanawa (Rtd) thanked the people for their warm reception and assured them of a breath of fresh air under Murtala’s tenure.

The DG of the Campaign Council, Hon Sheikh Ibrahim assured the people that when Muri is voted into power, his administration shall ensure that Ibaji gets access to affordable healthcare services, standard schools and proper rural electrification.

The Campaign Youth Leader, Hon. Ahmedi Attah while expressing his optimism that the party is coasting to victory spoke to the people about the need to keep their PVCs safe. He also enjoined them to Vote massively for the SDP in the forthcoming November 11, 2023 Kogi State Governorship election, and to protect their votes from electoral scavengers, who are bent on plunging the State into another 8years of Yahaya Bello’s treacherous third term agenda.

Some of the residents who granted interviews described Hon. Murtala Ajaka Muri as the angel that god has sent to lead them to the promised land after years of hardship … Some could not hold their tears because according to them, it is a rare privilege to visualise the light at the end of the tunnel.

They promised to deliver 90% votes for Alhaji Murtala Yakub Ajaka Muri and prayed for God’s protection on him.