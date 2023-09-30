Kim Kardashian wears stunning silk gown, diamond jewellery to Victoria Beckham fashion show 

Kim Kardashian wore a silk gown with diamond jewellery at Victoria Beckham’s fashion show during the weekend.

Victoria Beckham kicked off her Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, with support from her many A-list pals.

Kim Kardashian, who made one of the leading the glamorous arrivals, slipped into a lilac satin gown with a scooped neckline.

The Reality TV star, 42, accessorised with layers of diamond jewellery, seven years after she was robbed at gunpoint during the event.