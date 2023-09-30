Kim Kardashian wears stunning silk gown, diamond jewellery to Victoria Beckham fashion show 

Kim Kardashian wore a silk gown with diamond jewellery at Victoria Beckham’s fashion show during the weekend.
Victoria Beckham kicked off her Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, with support from her many A-list pals.
Kim Kardashian, who made one of the leading the glamorous arrivals, slipped into a lilac satin gown with a scooped neckline.
The Reality TV star, 42, accessorised with layers of diamond jewellery, seven years after she was robbed at gunpoint during the event.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.