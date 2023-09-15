Kebbi electricity transmission station explodes

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Birnin Kebbi Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Station exploded late Thursday night, when power was restored after 24 hours of total blackout .

The transmission station, which covers the whole of Birnin Kebbi and environs exploded suddenly when many residents were asleep.

The incident occurred around 11:50p.m. on Thursday. Power had been restored at exactly 10p.m. But some area got electricity supply by 11p.m. However, barely an hour later, the station exploded into flames.

A resident, who lives close to the TCN station, Malam Sule Shehu, narrated that it was around 10p.m. power was restored because they spent a day without light due to national grid collapse.

But later, “after like an hour, I just heard an explosion like a boom. After the explosion, there was fire everywhere.

“People woke up and began shouting (wuta-wuta-wuta) at TCN Station. That’s exactly what happened.

“But we are aware that recently they installed brand new transformers in the said TCN transmission station in Birnin Kebbi.

“It might be the transformers exploded due to errors in connection. But we are yet to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion.”

Efforts to speak to any of the officials of TCN were unsuccessful at the time of filling this report.

However, a TCN staff, who does not want his in print, said a statement would be issued after investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, the blackout that followed the explosion might affect Kebbi, Sokoto and Niger Republic.