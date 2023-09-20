KAP trains filmmakers

KAP Film and Television Academy has announced the launch of an innovative and immersive two weeks physical master class film programme “to nurture creative minds, providing them with a unique opportunity to explore the world of filmmaking and storytelling.”

In a statement the Academy said the progamme would begin October 9 and end October 12, with a focus on hands-on experience and creative expression, specially crafted to inspire and empower the next generation of filmmakers.

“Through this programme, students will have the chance to unleash their imaginations, gain invaluable filmmaking skills, and turn their ideas into reality under the mentorship of seasoned industry professionals.”

According to the statement, key highlightsof the summer film programme would be comprehensive learning, state-of-the-art facilities, expert faculty, collaborative projects, film screenings and mini-festivals, and networking opportunities.

“Through our short film programme, we aim to provide students with a platform to express their creativity, share their unique perspectives, and ignite their passion for filmmaking,” said Kunle Afolayan, the Founder of KAP Film and Television Academy.

“We believe in fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where young filmmakers can flourish and develop the skills they need to succeed in this competitive industry.”

He added that application for the short film programme was now opened and those interested are encouraged to apply early as spaces were limited.