Kabaka and His Oriental Brothers International’ New Album “Abialam” Tops Apple Music

In a ground-breaking moment for African highlife music, Kabaka and His Oriental International Brothers’ newest album, “Abialam,” has topped the Apple Music Top 100 chart worldwide at the number 50 position, less than 24 hours and 27th position 48 hours after its release.

The album has gone on to occupy spot 19 on the chart as of Monday, September 18.

This monumental achievement makes “Abialam” the first highlife music album from Africa to ever reach this global milestone.

“Abialam,” which translates to “I have returned,” is an intricate tapestry of traditional rhythms and modern beats, capturing the essence of highlife music while resonating with a broad international audience. The album features 6 tracks that pay homage to the highlife genre’s rich history, while also incorporating contemporary elements that make it accessible and relevant to today’s music scene.

“We are beyond thrilled to see this level of engagement and support from our fans around the world,” said Anyanwu Glory Ammarachi, COO of Derda Promotions.

“It’s an honor to represent highlife music on a global stage and make history with this album.” said Godwin “Kabaka” Opara.

“Abialam” has not only topped charts but also garnered critical acclaim from music critics, who lauded the album’s rich instrumentation, lyrical depth, and innovative sound. This landmark moment serves as a testament to the rising global appeal of African music genres, and highlife music, in particular.

With tour dates to be announced soon, Kabaka and His Oriental International Brothers are set to take the global music scene by storm.

Managed and Packaged by Derda Promotions Kabaka and His Oriental International Brothers are trailblazers in the African highlife music scene. Known for their fusion of traditional highlife rhythms with contemporary sounds, the band has captured the hearts of fans across continents and generations.