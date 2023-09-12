iPhone 15 set for debut at ‘Wonderlust’ 

Apple is set to debut its latest product, the iPhone 15, at an event tagged ‘Wonderlust’ on September 12, and is expected to go on sale from September 22nd.

The event is expected to be held at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, with a livestream on its website.

The iPhone 15 is expected to have a USB-C charging port for the first time; this is a deviation from the recent iPhones released over the years, which usually feature modifications to the battery life, camera system, and displays.

USB-C charging follows legislation by the European Union that requires smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable speakers, and other small devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 is also expected to feature a “Dynamic Island—an interactive home for alerts, notifications, and various controls—that replaces the notch on top of the screen. The tool launched on the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro models last year.’

It is also expected to come in different colors, including navy, gray, white, and silver.