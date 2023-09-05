Inzaghi extends Inter Milan contract to 2025

Inter Milan’s Italian coach Simone Inzaghi looks on prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at San Siro stadium in Milan on September 3, 2023 (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

Simone Inzaghi, who led Inter Milan to last year’s Champions League final, has extended his contract as coach by one year until 2025, the Italian league leaders announced on Tuesday.

“Inter Milan are delighted to announce the extension of the contract of their coach Simon Inzaghi, who is now tied to the club until 2025,” said the Lombardy club’s brief statement.

The 47-year-old, younger brother of Filippo Inzaghi, took over as Inter coach in June 2021, leading them to two Italian Cup triumphs as well as the Champions League final when they lost to Manchester City.

Inzaghi, who won three caps for Italy, had a peripatetic career as a player either side of a decade at Lazio.

He returned to the Rome club for his first coaching job in 2016.

Inter lead Serie A with nine points from three matches, level on points with arch-rivals AC Milan.

The two teams meet on September 16 when Serie A resumes after the international break.