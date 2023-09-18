Int’l airport relocation: FG approves old MMIA D-Wing to complement terminal 2

By Prince Okafor

The Federal Government Monday, approved the utilisation of the old Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, terminal D Wing to compliment the New International Terminal.

This is coming at the heel of the current chaos, gridlock among other challenges affecting travellers, international airlines operating in the country.

Vanguard reported that the Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo, during a tour in Lagos airport, directed all airlines to relocate to terminal 2 of the MMIA before October 1, 2023.

This according to him was to give room for total maintenance works at the airport.

However, in a statement made available to Vanguard by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN,

Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, it reads: “This is to inform the travelling public that the Minister of Aviation has graciously allowed the use of the D Wing of the Old Murtala Muhammed International terminal.

“This will complement the new international terminal in order to ease facilitation of passengers through the airport.

“The use of the D Wing for processing of passengers has since commenced. The old international terminal will be renovated in phases.

“FAAN remains committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort.”