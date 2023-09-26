INEC fixes Sept., Nov. 2024 for Edo, Ondo guber elections

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed September 21 for the governorship election in Edo State, and November 16 for that of Edo State.

National Commissioner and Chairman, the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun disclosed this in a statement Wednesday in Abuja.

He explained that the tenure of the Governors of Edo and Ondo States will end on 11th November 2024 and 23rd February 2025 respectively.

Olumekun said as provided in Section 178 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), election into the said offices shall be hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the tenure of` the last holder of the office.

According to him, the latest date for Election to the office of Governor, Edo State, is 12th October 2024 while that of Ondo State is 24th January 2025.

Similarly, Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 requires the Commission to publish Notice for the Election not later than 360 days before the date of the election, he said.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution and the Electoral Act, the Commission issues the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Edo and Ondo State Governorship elections as follows:

“The Governorship election will hold on Saturday 21st September 2024.

“Party primaries will hold from 1st – 24th February 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9.00 am on 4th March 2024 and close at 6.00pm on 24th March 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 23rd April 2024 while campaign in public by political parties commences on 24th April 2024 and ends 24 hours prior to election day on 19th September 2024.

“The Governorship election will hold on Saturday 16th November 2024.

“Party primaries will hold from 6th – 27th April 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9.00am on 29th April 2024 and close at 6.00pm on 20th May 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 18th June 2024 while campaign in public by political parties commences on 19th June 2024 and ends 24 hours prior to election day on 14th November 2024.

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections have been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

“By this ample notice as required by both the Constitution and the Electoral Act, the Commission appeals to political parties and candidates to note the activities in the Timetable for strict compliance”, he added.