Independence Day: Ogun opts for low-key celebration

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State government on Tuesday announced the cancellation of all activities lined up for this year’s Independence Day Celebration, scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, saying that the celebration would be low-key.

A statement by Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said the decision followed the directive of the Federal Government that this year’s Independence Day Celebration should be low-key.

According to Talabi, the decision by the federal government is to reflect the mood of the nation.

“The state government enjoins citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country.

“It is the strong belief of the government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun that the supplications of the people at this crucial time will be answered by God”.

“We seek the understanding and cooperation of all and sundry as we observe a low-key independence anniversary this year, believing that better times lie ahead of us as a people.