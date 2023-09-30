Independence: A new Nigeria is possible, says Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 general election, Peter Obi, has enjoined Nigerians not to despair over the agonizing situation in the country 63 years after independence from colonial rule.

Obi tasked Nigerians to remain resolute and hopeful that a new Nigeria is still possible.

Obi, in an Independence message to Nigerians, on Saturday, said: ”Even amidst grave uncertainties and apparent hardship, the citizens of Nigeria are experiencing due to persistent leadership failure after 63 years of our nationhood, the situation might be critical, but certainly not hopeless.”

The LP presidential standard bearer noted that the real reason Nigerians have remained visibly mired in poor governance and poverty after 63 years is that successive administrations through policies actions and inactions have attempted to suppress conscientious people, for them to remain at the helm of power.

He said, “The evidence of elite consensus on the way forward on structure and nation-building remains a core problem.”

Obi drew analogy between a nation’s life and parameters of modern technology; “if the input is garbage in then the output will be garbage out.

“When you Google a subject, the response you get will be based on the questions you input. Every nation invariably determines its own fate and destiny; and gets a leadership they deserve.

“Nigeria cannot be an exception. If we subscribe to rogue leadership, then we must face the attending consequences,” he declared.

Obi also said, “At 63 years, what type of questions are Nigerians asking of their leaders and what type of answer are we expecting?

“If at 63 years we cannot conduct an election to allow the will of the people to prevail, what type of country do we expect?

“Every year on October 1 since 1960 we try to review our life as a nation but on looking back can we say that where we are is where we are supposed to be despite our vast human and natural resources?

“The answer is no.”

Present realities notwithstanding, Obi expressed hope that a new Nigeria is possible; but insists that the burden of responsibility is on Nigerians to take back their country from those engaged in State capture.

While wishing Nigerians a happy independence anniversary, Obi prayed for God’s continued mercy and grace on the nation.