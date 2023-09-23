Impeachment: The case against Ondo deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

Deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

•We’ll follow due process — Ondo Assembly

•Allegation of gross misconduct, fabricated lie — Aiyedatiwa

•How politics over Akeredolu’s health challenge stirred up crisis

•Crack, cold war in cabinet

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Except for divine intervention, the incumbent deputy governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, may be shoved out of office any moment from now following the commencement of an impeachment process against him by the state House of Assembly over alleged gross misconduct.

Genesis of his crisis

The relationship between the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy was cordial before the governor’s trip to Germany for medical treatment. But while Akeredolu was still in German receiving treatment, the “house” he left behind, which was intact, became divided over the politics of his succession next year.

The governorship election in the state will take place next year, when Akeredolu would be completing his two terms as the governor but hose angling to succeed him used his absence from the state and health challenge to play “dirty” politics.

Reports had it that some loyalists of the deputy governor, allegedly spread the rumour that the governor’s health had degenerated and that he was incapacitated just to enable his deputy to fully take over power. Aiyedatiwa, has however denied this, accusing some cabals in government of trying to put a wedge between him and his principal, thereby straining their relationship.

The unfounded rumour of the health condition of the governor, polarised the state executive council and the matter degenerated thereby causing a wide crack within executive members. Politicking apparently overshadowed governance for the three months Akeredolu was away in Germany.

The deputy governor was alleged to have succeeded in winning some council members to his side with the assurance that they would be adequately compensated when he eventually assumed office as the governor because of the health condition of the governor.

The cold war within the state executive council continued while Akeredolu was battling for survival in a German hospital. Unfortunately, Akeredolu, was receiving daily security briefing of the happenings and the several clandestine meetings held within and outside the state by those playing politics with his health to take over power.

Succession battle

Loyalists of the deputy governor, went to town over the alleged refusal of the governor to hand over power to him, raising the need to avert constitutional crisis. When it became inevitable that the governor’s medical vacation would be extended, Akeredolu wrote to the state assembly for extension and thereafter transmitted power to his deputy.

Immediately this was done, the politics of Akeredolu’s succession took the front burner and governance was relegated. Those still loyal to Akeredolu within the polarised executive council and were interested in succeeding Akeredolu, believed that Aiyedatiwa would use his new position to gain undue advantage over them ahead of next year’s election. So everyone in the executive council had no choice than to pitch their tents with either the ailing governor or the acting governor. Some members of the executive thought Akeredolu would not survive the ailment and would throw in the towel by resigning.

It was being rumoured that Aiyedatiwa may have surreptitiously masterminded statements from opposition political parties in the state, asking Akeredolu to hand over power to him or resign because of his ill health and absence from work, denouncing his governing the state in proxy

For the three months Akeredolu was away, the centre couldn’t hold within members of the state executive council as political intrigues and back stabbing took over. All efforts of the state leadership of the party to bring sanity failed to yield results despite several meetings with the executive Council members

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa, in a statement, signed by his sacked chief Press Secretary, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, after the governor resumed duty, explained how he escaped booby trap by his detractors when the governor was away on medical vacation.

According to the statement, “detractors have since come up with fabricated lies aimed at denting his reputation since the governor’s return. He avoided their booby traps and they tripped on their own banana peels. The Deputy Governor remains loyal to his Principal and no amount of fabricated lies will change that”.

The embattled deputy governor has also denied a purported pre-signed resignation letter said to be circulating in the public domain. According to him, “I wish to state that I, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State have not, do not intend and will not sign/author any letter resigning my position as the duly elected Deputy Governor in a joint ticket with my principal the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

I took an oath the day I was sworn in along with Mr Governor on February 24th, 2021 to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a four (4) year mandate which terminates on February 23rd, 2025. I remain loyal to my Principal and I stand by the oath I took with the Bible to run the full cycle of the four year tenure with Mr. Governor

Akeredolu’s surgical operation

The sudden return of the governor and his immediate resumption took everyone by surprise. His return didn’t go down well with some of those eyeing the governorship seat, who thought Akeredolu wouldn’t have a say in who succeed him because of his ill- health. But the alleged incapacitated governor was full of life when he resumed and the political mood across the state changed as his return was greeted by euphoria and relief.

Akeredolu, on arrival, headed straight to his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, and summoned his cabinet members to brief him on the activities of government during his absence.

Addressing stakeholders and party leaders including the deputy governor, executive council members as well as the state and national assembly members, Akeredolu, declared that, “We are now back and we give God all the glory. As of today, I’m back as Governor of Ondo State. We thank God that I am alive and here. It’s your prayers that have kept us here. The office of the Governor has resumed full work.”

Days after his return, Akeredolu fired all the media aides of his deputy, accusing them of insubordination. The swift action of the governor to relieve his deputy’s media aides, didn’t come as a surprise, as they openly displayed their disloyalty to the governor by allegedly sending some anti-governor’s posts on the social media.

One of the sacked aides reportedly openly abused the governor on his WhatsApp status and the screenshot was forwarded to Akeredolu in Germany by one of his friends outside government.

Another was accused of planting some stories against the governor in the media. While many across the state were waiting for Akeredolu to dissolve the polarised executive council members, a petition, was forwarded to the state House of Assembly against the deputy governor, accusing him of gross misconduct while he held sway as acting governor.

Aiyedatiwa served impeachment notice

The commencement of impeachment process against the deputy governor was not surprising following perceived action of the deputy governor while the governor was away on medical vacation.

Vanguard learnt that the reports received by the governor were not in favor of the deputy governor. The heavy presence of security operatives on Wednesday drew people’s attention to the fact that the lawmakers were about to serve the deputy governor notice of his impeachment.

At the plenary, the 26 members of the assembly, directed the clerk, Benjamin Jaiyola, to write a letter to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa over allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him. A petition signed by some lawmakers was read during plenary presided by the speaker, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji. Reports had it that 22 of the 26 lawmakers have signed the impeachment notice against the deputy governor.

Vanguard gathered that 21 members of the ruling APC and two members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party signed the notice. Two members of the PDP and one member of the APC from the deputy governor’s council area, Ese- Odo declined to sign the notice.

It was alleged that Aiyedatiwa while he was the acting governor, reportedly approved N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use. Aiyedatiwa was alleged to have ordered the N300 million to be sourced from the Palliative fund, which was from the Federal government to state in order to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Gross misconduct: Our position—Ondo Assembly

Lawmakers in the state, have asked the embattled deputy governor to defend himself of the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him. A statement issued and signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information,Hon. Olatunji Oshati, clarified that “an allegation letter does not equate to an impeachment verdict.

The statement reads”We find it necessary to address some misconceptions regarding the allegation letter served on the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“It is crucial that our people understand that an allegation letter does not equate to an impeachment verdict. Indeed, the allegation letter served to the Deputy Governor marks the initiation of the impeachment proceedings. However, it’s essential to remember that this is a procedure rooted in due process, not a hastily conducted impeachment.

“We are conscious of the integrity of our present assembly and will not falter in our constitutional responsibilities to our constituents. We wish to declare, unequivocally, that the entire process remains within the realm of allegations. We are committed to examining these allegations objectively.

Our primary responsibility is to uphold the integrity of our beloved state and foster accountability and transparency, even at the highest levels of government. Consequently, we urge our constituents to refrain from making premature judgments. Neither the Deputy Governor nor the Governor are immune to legislative actions. The allegation letter has been served, and Mr. Deputy Governor has the full right to defend himself. Rest assured, we are committed to following due process and will do so diligently.

Allegation of gross misconduct, a fabricated lie —Aiyedatiwa

Meanwhile, a close aide to Aiyedatiwa, told Vanguard that the alleged purchase of vehicle by his principal was “a fabricated lie. Speaking in confidence, he said that, “there was no such SUV in existence and at no time did the deputy governor or anyone for that matter purchase any armoured SUV for the use of his office.

The acting governor did not purchase any vehicle at anytime. As at today, there is no official armoured vehicle in his convoy.

In fact, the armoured Mercedes Benz SUV he uses as official car is his personal vehicle which he has been using since he became deputy governor.

“Every item in government procurement has a budget head and therefore, it is not possible to bypass the budget and use palliatives money for the purchase of government vehicles. The mention of palliatives in the false media reports is an attempt to turn the good people of Ondo State against the Deputy Governor in order to attract public support for the illegality being planned against him. The people of Ondo Stage are more intelligent than to fall for such cheap lies”.

Meanwhile, as the state House of Assembly, resumes sitting on Tuesday next week, the big question now on the lips of the people of the Sunshine state is, will Aiyedatiwa escape the big axe dangling on his neck or go down the same way his predecessor, Agboola Ajayi, went. The answer is in the belly of time.