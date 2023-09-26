Impeachment: Stop heating up polity, ex-lawmakers, warn Ondo assembly members

— Don’t endorse bad precedence

— Says there are other germane issues

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Concerned All Progressive Congress, Ex- lawmakers in Ondo state, have warned the state House of Assembly members against heating up the polity by impeaching the state’s deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the former members of the state assembly, pleaded with them to preserve the sanctity and integrity of the assembly.

“The Assembly must be very careful from turning themselves into a puppet in the hand of some desperate politicians.

Jerome said that ” As a critical stakeholder in this entity called Ondo State, we consider it incumbent that we do not fold our arms and watch our political labour and those of our pathfinders washed away by the interest of a clique within our political system.

“The Coalition of Concerned Ex-Lawmakers who are members of All

Progressives Congress have taken note of recent on-goings in the hallowed

chamber of the 10th Assembly.

“We believe there is an ongoing campaign of calumny being hatched by some individuals to do the unthinkable.

” It will be wrong to have the sanctity of the House of Assembly dragged into such a ridiculous plot. Allegations have been made, some of which actually sit in the heart of the Assembly itself as a

witness.

“We are worried that such a matter that is being investigated has found its way to the press when allegations have not even been established, and the House of Assembly is already in the bad press as though there is something fishy about the process.

“We believe the House of Assembly should rise above every reproach and distraction.We are advising current ODHA members to understand the importance of separation of powers and remember that the whole world is watching them at this critical time.

“The present House of Assembly is less than 4 months old, and it’s very Unfortunate that impeachment proceeding is their priority among the myriads of critical issues confronting our state presently.

“The composition of the Assembly as it is has over 70% as freshers while the 4 returning members are still fighting dirty to become the Speaker even after one of them has already emerged as the Speaker, being the only ranking member from the Central Senatorial District which conforms with the zoning

arrangement presently in the State that the Governor, Deputy Governor and the speaker should come from the different senatorial districts in the State.

“As former lawmakers, we have the responsibility to point attention to all forms of abnormalities we observe so that the general public is not misled.

“We also thought that since the Assembly is still very fresh, members will act with honour rather than being dragged into this ongoing political embarrassment.

“We want to equivocally state here that the House must be careful not to dare the wrath of the people by heating up the polity.

“The Assembly should avoid media trials of the Deputy Governor and other appointees marked for humiliation.

” Otherwise, history will hold the 10th ODHA Members accountable for denigrating the sanctity of the assembly.

“We have chosen to advise the assembly on the purported impeachment notice served or to be served on H. E. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

“According to One of the facts gathered on the impeachment, it was alleged that the Deputy Governor approved the sum of N300m for the purchase of an armoured SUV for personal use.

“The use of the phrase “personal use” has already pre-empted the direction the purported investigation of the House will go. “Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution explicitly explained the process and proceeding of impeachment of a Governor and a Deputy Governor.

“This allegation can only be baseless as it is already in the public domain that the

The Deputy Governor uses some of his personal cars for his official duties and

none of his official cars is bulletproof.

“The House of Assembly should rise beyond pettiness, it should be noted that the assembly has set itself up for public ridicule if it continues to ignore the material fact at its disposal as to how public procurement works.

“Furthermore, there is another allegation that the Deputy Governor instructed that the money for the bulletproof car be deducted from the money meant for palliative.

“We believe this issue is not about the Governor or his Deputy but about the integrity of our dear Sunshine State, Ondo State and its people.

“We are sure allegations like these should not stand unless the allegations are served with the evidence that proves them.

” The general public is aware that palliative is not administered by the office of the Deputy Governor, and he could not have been in charge of the procurement of his official vehicles let alone drawing

same from funds meant for palliative.

“We know that the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has never been the one presiding over the purchasing of vehicles for government usage.

” The palliative committee is also headed by the Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa.

“So, claiming that he wants to purchase a vehicle for personal use is just

calling a dog a bad name so as to hang it.

“This is the same Assembly that has not got the balls to confront the State

Executives Arm to give account of how it expended the N2B palliative fund

from the FG.

“There are other germane issues that the masses expected the Assembly to put in the front burner which include but are not limited to the unending crises that followed the creation of the Local CouncilDevelopment Authorities (LCDA) and other sundry matters.

“It is on this note that we challenge the present Assembly not to endorse a bad precedence by going ahead with this planned impeachment of the Deputy Governor.

Present at the briefing include Hon Victor Akinwe, Afolabi lwalewa, Micheal Fasogbon, Sunday Olajide, Ajayi Dairo, Felix Okereji, Peter Omogun, lsaac Ayeyemi, Olusola Oluyede, Olugbenga Omole, Favour Tomomewo, Gideon Omojola, Tuyi Akintimehin, Adeyemi Olayemi, Wale Adekunle, Success Torhukerhijo and Tayo Abidakun.