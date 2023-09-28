Imo guber: Opposition campaigning against me because I’ve one arm – LP candidate

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Imo state, Senator Athan Achonu alleged that some members of the opposition party in the state are campaigning against him over his physical condition of one arm.

Achonu made this allegation while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

According to him, the opposition is using his physical defect to campaign against him ahead of the state governorship poll in November.

Recall that there has recently been a crisis in Imo after the National Working Committee of the party led by Julius Abure insisted that Achonu is the party’s genuine governorship candidate recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, another faction led by Lamide Apapa rejected Achonu as the party’s candidate.

But, in his reaction to the development, Achonu said, “Let me give you a perfect example of this scam. When they went to the Appeal Court, it declined, so we proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge that judgement. You know what happened?

“The Appeal Court said why were we bothering? That the judgement was even in our favour. That we shouldn’t bother because the case had been dismissed.

“So what did we do? We went and withdrew the case from the Supreme Court. Immediately we withdrew the case, they went to town that Supreme Court had ruled so and so.

“The beneficiary of all these crises and factions in the Labour Party will be the APC government in power.

“Because people are already saying if we vote for the one-arm General (that’s what they call me), they will take away the thing from him in the Supreme Court, so we don’t want to waste our votes.

“So that’s just the situation they want to create. They are stimulating the belief that just because I have one arm, I shouldn’t be voted for.”