Imo 2023: We have to work day and night, to win, says Ganduje

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called members of the APC, in the state to work day and night in order to win the state’s November 11 2023 Imo governorship election.

Ganduje made this appeal to members of the party, while inaugurating the 2023 APC campaign headquarters located along Wethedral road in Owerri, on Saturday.

He assured the members that the APC headquarters would be where all the strategies would be nurtured for the APC to win the governorship election.

According to the National Chairman of the party, briefly said: “I am astonished. As i look at this beautiful building which is an indication that the forthcoming governorship election will be a huge success that is coming to Imo state.

“This is a beautiful building purposely for the election for the campaign and it will be the premises where all plannings, where all strategies will take place.”

“This is in order to win the election. We believe that this election will be won. All the Local Government Area chairmen, local government party chairmen all the stakeholders this building is to further assure you there will be success in the election. Therefore i call you to work day and night so that we believe success is on our side, “he said.

For the Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, who is seeking re-election said: “My great people of Imo State, just as I have always said, the movement is beyond sectional and party sentiments rather, it is a consolidation on the gains of my administration in the past years, having restored the State from its deplorable condition.

“I cannot walk through this alone, your mandate I hold for the first four years and your mandate I seek for the next four years. Together, we have recovered our dear State, rehabilitated our institutions and reconstructed our infrastructures.”

“It is now time for us to usher in the next level of Shared Prosperity where the reforms and policies we have instituted shall play a vital role in our economic growth and stability for the benefit of all, “Uzodimma said.