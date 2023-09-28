I’m not doing music for money – Rema

Afrobeats star, Divine Ikubor has said that he isn’t making music because of financial gains.

The singer said he was doing well financially even while doing freestyles and sharing them on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Korty EO, Rema said if he didn’t make it in the music industry, he would still be “hustling” and making money.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner said, “If music didn’t work, I will still be pushing that p in the corner while hustling, you understand.

“Even at that point where I was doing freestyles, I didn’t really need to do a freestyle because I needed money. I had money. I was actually good.”