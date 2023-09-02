I’m humbled being honured with US President Lifetime Achievement award – Kelechi Eke

By Benjamin Njoku

US-based Nigerian founder of The African Film Festival, TAFF, Dallas, Texas, Engr. Kelechi Eke has expressed happiness having been honoured with the exalted American President Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of his years of service to humanity.

Established by executive order by former American President George W. Bush, the award was established to honour volunteers that give hundreds of hours per year helping others through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. It can be granted to individuals, families and organizations located throughout the United States.

Depending on the amount of service hours completed, individuals can receive the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and/or the President’s Call to Service Award (also referred to the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award). The Call to Service Award is the most prestigious, and it has been awarded to few Americans to recognize over 4,000 hours of extraordinary service including notable honorees such as S. Truett Cathy, Mark Carman, and Zach Bonner.

The honour was bestowed on Eke, who’s also the founder of VILLAFFEST, during this year’s World Humanitarian Day held on the 29th of August, 2023.

Elated Imo State-born System Engineer and film maker, thanked President Biden and facilitators of the auspicious ceremony, saying ” I don’t do what I do for accolades; but always humbled and grateful when appreciated.’ He added that “I’m encouraged to do more service to humanity.”

Eke started his service to humanity back in 1997, when he founded Africa United Football Club, which he said was inspired by the nostalgia of being far away from home.

“I formed the club as a support group for many African international students. Through this platform I coached and mentored many young men, some of whom migrated to other cities and opened a branch of Africa United to bring young people together, ” he stated.

On the 20th of April, 2015, Eke also founded The African Film Festival,TAFF,with the vision to increase the availability of African films in non-African communities. Through TAFF, he created a large network of African filmmakers worldwide and mentored various aspiring artists. Apart from TAFF, Eke also launched the African Women Arts and Film Festival, AWEFFEST, held between March 28th and 31st, 2019, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. AWAFFEST was established to celebrate arts and stories of African women, and to empower upcoming female artists with the confidence to become successful independent practitioners without falling victims to any form of exploitation. In 2020, he launched Village Arts & Film Festival (VILLAFFEST) to celebrate Indigenous Arts and Films; and for preserving and appreciating culture. “Through VILLAFFEST I have empowered aspiring artists and undiscovered talents hidden in various African villages. From film making to visual artistry to performances, I want to keep encouraging African youths that have interest in arts and culture,” Eke further stated.