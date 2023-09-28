I’ll take legal action against woman who condemned my product, Erisco boss Umeofia threatens

Founder and President of Erisco Foods Ltd, Eric Umeofia, has threatened to sue Chioma Egodi, the customer who made a bad review of the company’s product, Nagito Tomato Mix, on X.

Umeofia made this known while appearing on the Arise News Global Business Report show on Thursday.

Vanguard recalls Egodi made a bad review of Erisco’s product on social media and was arrested by the police and transferred to Abuja, a development that has received wide condemnations.

This was disclosed by Babatunde Irukere, the Director-General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Monday.

Reacting to the development, Erisco’s boss said, “I am pursuing legal charges against her because I have a conscience. Is she right to falsely criticise my product, and people are supporting her? I have over 3000 people in my factory; indirectly, we are paying 20,000 people. I cannot allow this type of ‘syndicate’ to come and destroy my business.

“I’ve been producing this product for over 10 years, and somebody cannot come overnight to [spoil it]. Should I allow her because she’s the weaker one? She’s not the first person to do a product review.”

“When we could not get her, we wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police to help us. I have the right to write a petition when I’m not feeling comfortable,” Umeofia added.