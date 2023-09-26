I’ll implement immediate measures to ensure naira stability – Cardoso vows

The acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, has vowed to implement immediate measures to ensure naira stability.

Cardoso made this vow while fielding questions from senators during the screening of the CBN governor and deputy governor nominees on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The acting CBN governor assured that he would put in place immediate or short-term measures towards addressing the problem of naira free fall.

He stressed that the CBN will have to clear the foreign exchange (FX) backlog irrespective of the amount.

Cardoso added that, if confirmed, the team will employ operational and system-related measures to immediately address the issues of foreign exchange.