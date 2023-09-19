Home » News » Ignore oil-thieves, renew Tompolo’s contract, say Ex-militant commanders tell Tinubu
News

September 19, 2023

Ignore oil-thieves, renew Tompolo’s contract, say Ex-militant commanders tell Tinubu

Oil Theft

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex commanders of defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND,  have   enjoined President Bola Tinubu to  renew the pipeline surveillance job  awarded to its leader , Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, saying those opposed to the renewal were  predominantly oil thieves already  dislodged from their criminal activities on the waterways.

The ex militant commanders this time in a statement  under the aegis of Movement for Actualization of the  Dreams of Niger Deltans,  MANND,     signed by the Chairman, Mr. Josiah Oyakonghan aka Commander Oyimi 1, Secretary General Comrade Sokere Ekpos, and the public relations officer , Freeborn Ochuko alias Pressure further enjoined the federal government to heed their counsel.

They assured that Tompolo through his Tantita security services Nigeria limited would deepen the gains so far , stressing that the nation witnessed rise in crude oil production when the firm was engaged to secure the  oil facilities.

It would be recalled that former president Muhammadu Buhari in the twilight of his administration  awarded the contract to secure oil  pipelines to the firn belonging to the ex  militant leader, a move that shore up crude oil production in the country.

The statement by MAND, reads in part,:

“These bunkers are seeing Tompolo as their enemy because his  fight  against their illicit business, oil theft.  And by implication this means that they will fight Mr President’s  “Renewed Hope Agenda,”

“They ( crude oil thieves ) are adopting every means to  fight against renewal of Tompolo’s Surveillance contract.

“Mr. President should note that the illegal bunkers are adopting blackmail, name calling, and other ways to destroy Tompolo’s image before the presidency .

“In our bid as leaders of the Movement for Actualization of the Dreams of Niger Deltans who were former warlords of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND,  we again call on the federal government  led by His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to renew Tompolo’s surveillance contract. “

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.