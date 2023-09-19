Ignore oil-thieves, renew Tompolo’s contract, say Ex-militant commanders tell Tinubu

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex commanders of defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, have enjoined President Bola Tinubu to renew the pipeline surveillance job awarded to its leader , Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, saying those opposed to the renewal were predominantly oil thieves already dislodged from their criminal activities on the waterways.

The ex militant commanders this time in a statement under the aegis of Movement for Actualization of the Dreams of Niger Deltans, MANND, signed by the Chairman, Mr. Josiah Oyakonghan aka Commander Oyimi 1, Secretary General Comrade Sokere Ekpos, and the public relations officer , Freeborn Ochuko alias Pressure further enjoined the federal government to heed their counsel.

They assured that Tompolo through his Tantita security services Nigeria limited would deepen the gains so far , stressing that the nation witnessed rise in crude oil production when the firm was engaged to secure the oil facilities.

It would be recalled that former president Muhammadu Buhari in the twilight of his administration awarded the contract to secure oil pipelines to the firn belonging to the ex militant leader, a move that shore up crude oil production in the country.

The statement by MAND, reads in part,:

“These bunkers are seeing Tompolo as their enemy because his fight against their illicit business, oil theft. And by implication this means that they will fight Mr President’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,”

“They ( crude oil thieves ) are adopting every means to fight against renewal of Tompolo’s Surveillance contract.

“Mr. President should note that the illegal bunkers are adopting blackmail, name calling, and other ways to destroy Tompolo’s image before the presidency .

“In our bid as leaders of the Movement for Actualization of the Dreams of Niger Deltans who were former warlords of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, we again call on the federal government led by His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to renew Tompolo’s surveillance contract. “