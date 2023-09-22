I thought ‘Woju’ was going to be my only hit song – Kizz Daniel

Multiple award-winning singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has said he thought Woju was going to be his only hit song.

Kizz Daniel marked his entry into the Nigerian music scene with his hit song ‘Woju’ in 2014, which gained massive airplay.

The ‘Buga Crooner’, while speaking during the latest episode of Afrobeats Podcast, said he contemplated going for his Master’s degree or going fully into music when he made his hit song.

His words: “When I had my first hit song, I was only thinking of that year and not a follow-up song. I told my dad to give me one year to try music if it pays. I told him, ‘If it pays, I am not going to do my Masters; I will focus on music, make money, and take care of everybody, and he agreed.

“After I made Woju, my thought was to get everything from the song. At the time, social media was becoming a thing, and I was called a ‘one-hit wonder’. I also heard it was difficult to make a hit song.

“It was harder to make hit songs back then, compared to now. I was lucky to be with a wonderful woman at the time. After Woju, she kept on praying; before the remix of Woju dropped, she fasted a lot and prayed for a follow-up record.

“That was when the follow-up song ‘Laye’ dropped. I recorded it in April 2015 and released it in May 2015.”

He also stated that he has so many songs that he could put 50 songs on one album.

His words: “I’m a studio rat; I am always in the studio recording. I have loads of songs, and if it’s possible to put 50 songs on an album, I will do it.”