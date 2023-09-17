I get bullied by same people mourning Mohbad — Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said that the same bully late singer, Mohbad faced before his death is what he gets from industry colleagues and Nigerians online.

The thespian stated this on his Instagram page on Sunday.

The actor stressed that the people now demanding justice for Mohbad were the same people who had harassed him for over a year because of his decision to marry another woman.

Yul called out his colleagues, saying none of them had stood up to defend him in the face of continuous bullying and insults that he endured for over a year.

He wrote, “All of una wey dey posy justice for Mohbad, plus the Nollywood people wey join dey shout am, you’re not different from the people that were maltreating Mohbad. You’re all demons and wicked people, simply chasing clout. You’re all the same people who have been insulting me for over one year, bullying me on the internet, trying so hard to kill me for matter wey no concern una.

“Simply bcos I took a personal decision for my life that is not your business.

“How many of you fought for Mohbad when he was alive? Now that he’s dead, you are using him to draw traffic to your page. Useless people. For over one year bloggers have been telling all sorts of lies against me. Everybody turn to blogger for my case. Spreading fake stories about me on Facebook just to make money. Telling lies just to destroy my name. On top matter wey una know nothing about. Just bcos men don’t talk. None of you knows what I see in my home, that inspired my decision. Idiots.

“What they did to Mohbad is what they have been doing to me on the internet for over one year. How many Nollywood people have come out to say enough? You’re all waiting for me to die so you can post my picture and write your nonsense, ‘justice for …” Na thunder go fire una. I lost my son. In the, midst of the unbearable pain, demands say na me kill my son. How many of una come out to fight for justice, Even my own Aunty has not called me on the phone for one day to ask me what happpened, instead she day use me day draw traffic for her page.

“On top matter wey no concern uno. On top of matter why uno no know as e take start or wetin dey happen inside house. Becos a man would rather keep quiet and protest the image of his wife that spill unnecessary information. The bulling, insults, curses etc I have received on the internet for over one year is enough to kill or drive to depression. But una no fit kill me. God made my head strong. 100 million of your demons no reach me. Whatever evil you wis me will follow you a thousand times. Witches and wizards.”