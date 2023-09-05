I failed myself thinking everybody was for me – Portable

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has revealed how he was wrong thinking everybody cared for him as much as he cared for them.

According to the Zazu crooner, God was the only one who stayed with him while others were merely bluffing.

Portable made this known in a post on his Instagram account on Monday.

“At the end of the day, it was only God that stayed; others were just capping. 99 advisers, 1 helper, bad energy EDAPADA.

“It cost a lot to get a lot, nobody failed me I failed myself thinking everybody was for me like I was for them. It shall not be well with my enemies. Baba Yin Ti De Pada Bad Energy EDAPADA IKA OF AFRICA. Akoi Grace wey no dey disgrace. Portable Omolalomi ANIKULETI OGUNDABADE Street. Don Jazzy CEO Dr. Zeh Nation Many many Inspiration,” he said.