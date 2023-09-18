I bring only girls above 21 on stage, pray before performance – Ruger 

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka popularly known as Ruger has revealed that he only dances on stage with ladies over 21 years old.

This comes after the singer was heavily criticised when he was seen on stage during his performance touching body parts of his female fans.

In an interview with the Zero Conditions Podcast, he stated that his crew members must make sure they verify the ID cards of the women he brings up on stage before asking for permission to dance with them.

He declared: “I’m not the first to do it; lots of artists do it, maybe because it’s Ruger,

“My team checks everyone’s ID to make sure they are over 21; if you are 18 or 19, you are not going on stage.”

He also said he works out, prays and fasts, to prepare his spirit, body and soul before going on tours.

Ruger added, “Before I kick off my America tour, I used to go to Eko Atlantic and run like four times, get back into my car and go home. So, it helps my energy. I make sure I ate well, slept well. Prayer too. Fasting and prayer just to be prepared spiritually.

“I’m a Christian. I pray even before I go on stage to perform. It just works. We are allowed to party. It’s just like I’m partying. I’m not a bad person. The fact that I dance with girls on stage doesn’t mean I’m a bad.”